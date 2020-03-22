Delhi Police invoke Section 144, prohibit 'demonstration, protests'

-
Delhi will restrict public gatherings after Sunday 9pm to March 31, adding to a slew of measures against the spread of the coronavirus.
"Assembly of any kind for demonstration, processions, protests etc is prohibited," said the Delhi Police on Twitter as it invoked a law called Section 144.
The Delhi Metro has been closed till March 31 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, joining other cities and states in curtailing public transport.
Seventy districts that have reported confirmed coronavirus cases or deaths will run only essential public services till that date, said a government press release.
