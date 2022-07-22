Delhi Police prohibits flying aerial objects ahead of Independence Day

-
ALSO READ
Over 27,000 security personnel deployed in Delhi ahead of Republic Day
Delhi Police chief Asthana invites J-K students to join YUVA, assures jobs
IEDs were prepared for carrying out blasts across city: Delhi Police chief
Delhi Police wants ED to probe Jahangirpuri riots mastermind Ansar
Delhi Police will have separate drone unit in 2-3 years: Rakesh Asthana
-
Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Friday issued an order prohibiting the flying of aerial objects like paragliders, hanggliders, and hot air balloons, ahead of Independence Day celebrations.
This order shall remain in force in the national capital for a period of 26 days from Friday till August 16 for security reasons, officials said.
According to the order, it has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, paramotors, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAVs), microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, or even by para-jumping from aircraft, among others.
Therefore, the Delhi Police commissioner has prohibited the flying of such aerial platforms over the national capital on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations and doing so shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, the order said.
"This order shall come into force from Friday and shall remain in force for a period of 26 days till August 16 (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier," it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU