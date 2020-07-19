Delhi rains: DTC bus submerged under Minto Bridge; one person found dead

The residents of the Capital woke up to heavy rains and rumbling of thunder on Sunday morning. Delhi received its first spell of heavy rains today which inundated low-lying areas. Several stretches on which construction work is going on also reported



in several areas of Delhi due to heavy rains affected movement of traffic in the city on Sunday, officials said.



Till 5:30 am, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 4.9 mm The Palam weather station gauged 3.8 mm precipitation.

Delhi rains: Body found under waterlogged Minto Bridge

A body has been found under Delhi's Minto Bridge, after heavy and consequent in the capital on Sunday morning.

The body has been identified as Kundan Singh by his co-worker, Noor Alam.

"We work together as drivers. At around 8 am, my employer called and asked me to check the Minto Bridge area where one of our vehicles was stuck. We reached here and saw that the whole vehicle was submerged. We identified our driver from his cap and t-shirt, and once the body was pulled out, we could confirm that it was Kundan Singh, my co-worker," Alam told ANI.

Trackman Ramniwas Meena says, "I spotted the body while I was on duty at the tracks. I came down, swam & retrieved it" (Source: ANI)

Ram Niwas Meena, who works in the engineering department as a trackman in the New Delhi yard, pulled Singh's body out of the waterlogged area.

Speaking to ANI, Meena said, "I was on duty on the track above the bridge when I saw the body floating in the water underneath. I came down as soon as possible and pulled the body out, it was floating in front of the bus."

Earlier today, a bus got stuck in a waterlogged road under Minto Bridge, following which fire department personnel arrived at the site to rescue people on-board.

Traffic slowed down from Azadpur to Mukarba Chowk due to waterlogging near GTK Depot, according to police.

Traffic snarls were also reported at Minto Road, Mathura Road, Outer Ring Road, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road and Ashram Chowk.

"Traffic is affected from Yashwant Place to Ashoka Road due to water logging," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a series of alerts posted on Twitter.

"Traffic is affected on Ring Road under Dhaula Kuan Flyover, GGP PDR road (both carriageways) and near Mundka Metro station (both carriageways) due to water logging," it said.

Movement of traffic has also been affected at W point, Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk and from Ring Road towards Bhairon Road due to waterlogging, the police informed commuters.

According to the Delhi fire department, a bus and two autorickshaws were stuck at the Minto Bridge underpass due to heavy waterlogging.

"We received a call around 7:54 AM. Our team reached the spot where a bus and two autorickshaws were stuck due to waterlogging. The driver and the conductor of the bus and an auto driver were safely rescued by our personnel," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

There were no passengers on board the bus, he said.