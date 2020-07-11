JUST IN
Australia approves Remdesivir for Covid-19 treatment as cases rise
Delhi records 1,781 new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 1,10,921

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases till date

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The ratio of confirmed deaths to total confirmed cases is called the case fatality ratio (CFR).
Delhi recorded 1,781 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the tally in the city to over 110,000, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,334, authorities said.

Thirty-four fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Delhi stood at 3,300 on Friday.

The bulletin on Saturday said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,334, and the total number of cases mounted to 1,10,921.
First Published: Sat, July 11 2020. 21:25 IST

