Delhi records 1,781 new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 1,10,921

-
ALSO READ
Delhi will emerge victorious in war against Covid-19 with time: CM Kejriwal
Covid-19 crisis: Delhi reports record 427 new cases, total count at 4,549
Covid-19: DRDO designs special chamber, face mask for healthcare workers
At 66.03%, Delhi's Covid-19 recovery rate higher than national average
Covid-19: Effective quarantine could cut healthcare load by 90%, says study
-
Delhi recorded 1,781 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the tally in the city to over 110,000, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,334, authorities said.
Thirty-four fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin.
On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases till date.
The death toll from Covid-19 in Delhi stood at 3,300 on Friday.
The bulletin on Saturday said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,334, and the total number of cases mounted to 1,10,921.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU