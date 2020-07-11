Delhi records 1,781 new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 1,10,921

recorded 1,781 fresh cases on Saturday, taking the tally in the city to over 110,000, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,334, authorities said.

Thirty-four fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the health department bulletin.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases till date.

The bulletin on Saturday said the death toll from infection has risen to 3,334, and the total number of cases mounted to 1,10,921.