Delhi records 635 new dengue infections in first half of October: Report

The city had logged 937 cases of till September-end, and 635 new cases were reported in the first 12 days of October, taking the tally of the vector-borne disease in the city to 1,572, PTI reported, based on the report released by the Municipal Corporation of (MCD) on Monday.

The report stated that it is also the highest number of cases logged during the January 1-October 12 period since 2017, when the corresponding figure was 2,884.

The report said that as many as 314 fresh were reported between October 5 and 12. Between October 1 and 5, the city reported 321 cases.

According to the report issued on Monday, the city recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April, 30 in May, 32 in June, 26 in July and 75 in August. No death has been reported so far this year due to the disease.

Moreover, states like Uttar Pradesh, and witnessed the maximum number of dengue cases in 2021 among all the states.

In 2021, Uttar Pradesh, and recorded 29,750, 23,389 and 20,749 dengue cases, respectively.

Reports said that the Union sent a six-member team to Uttar Pradesh to collaborate with the state authorities in taking public health measures for dengue management in the districts of Firozabad, Agra and Etawah.

The National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control is the nodal agency under the umbrella of the National Health Mission for Vector-Borne Diseases (including dengue) prevention and control in the country.