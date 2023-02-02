Delhi records a minimum of 8.3 degrees Celsius; AQI remains 'moderate'

-
ALSO READ
At 2.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest minimum temperature
Delhi records 6.4 degree Celsius temperature, air quality 'moderate'
Explainer: What does an AQI of 450 mean? Is it just a winter thing?
Delhi records AQI in very poor category, min temp of 6.2 degrees Celsius
Delhi's minimum temperature settles at 16.5 deg C; air quality 'severe'
-
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said.
The relative humidity in the city at 8.30 am was recorded at 83 per cent.
The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky during the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 22 degrees Celsius.
The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 187 at 9 am, which is in the moderate category.
An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 12:19 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU