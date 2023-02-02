JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi records a minimum of 8.3 degrees Celsius; AQI remains 'moderate'

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said

Topics
Delhi weather | Air Quality Index

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Metro, DMRC, Hanuman Mandir
Photo: Shutterstock

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity in the city at 8.30 am was recorded at 83 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky during the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 22 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 187 at 9 am, which is in the moderate category.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Delhi weather

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 12:19 IST

