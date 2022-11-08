JUST IN
No one apologised or resigned for Morbi bridge tragedy: Chidambaram
Delhi metro introduces 8-coach trains on Red Line to accommodate passengers
At COP27, India seeks early warning systems about climate change
Delhi Police begins 3-day training on cyber crime with French embassy
Karnataka: AIMIM seeks permission to celebrate Tipu Jayanti in Hubli
Climate change to impact mountains, human activity on global scale: Study
Varanasi court postpones judgement in Shivling worship plea to Nov 14
Ground cleared for new international airport project in Visakhapatnam
Pay attention to your state, says Alka Lamba to UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Last lunar eclipse of 2022: Why does the Moon appear red during this event
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
No one apologised or resigned for Morbi bridge tragedy: Chidambaram
Business Standard

Delhi's air quality continues to improve yet under 'very poor' category

According to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the concentration of the PM 2.5 and PM 10 was recorded at 324 and 243, respectively

Topics
Delhi air quality | air pollution in India | Delhi-NCR

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Air Pollution

The air quality in Delhi continued to improve on Tuesday as the AQI was recorded at 324 under the "very poor" category.

According to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the concentration of the PM 2.5 and PM 10 was recorded at 324 and 243, respectively, both under the "very poor" category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good"; 51 and 100 "satisfactory"; 101 and 200 "moderate"; 201 and 300 "poor"; 301 and 400 "very poor"; and 401 and 500 "severe".

Meanwhile, the AQI in Delhi's neighbouring Noida and Gurugram stood at 356 and 315, respectively.

In the wake of the improved air quality in the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had announced on Monday that primary schools in the city will reopen from Wednesday, while the ban on truck entry was also lifted.

He also revoked the 50 per cent work-from-home policy for government employees.

--IANS

avr/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi air quality

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 14:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU