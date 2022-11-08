Delhi metro introduces 8-coach trains on Red Line to accommodate passengers

The Metro on Tuesday introduced the first-ever eight-coach trains on the 34-km-long Red Line from Rithala to Shaheedsthal New Bus Adda.

The two trains have been converted from the existing fleet of 39 six-coach trains, and work on converting the remaining trains is on, an official release from the Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

With this, now all the trains on Red Line will be stopping near the far end of the platforms to accommodate the new eight-coach trains, and this will be more convenient for the passengers waiting on the platforms for the trains.

The conversion of six-coach trains to eight-coach on the Red Line is being done in a graded manner to ensure that there is no impact on the regular passenger services and is likely to be completed by 2024, the release said.

Officials said that these additional coaches will increase the seating capacity and allow more passengers to travel in metro trains on the Red Line.

It is the oldest and one of the most significant corridors of the DMRC network in terms of passenger footfall (around 4.7 lakh passengers per day) and has 4 existing interchange stations namely Welcome, Kashmere Gate, Inderlok, and Netaji Subhash Place.

The DMRC plans to make two more stations namely Pulbangash and Pitampura on the Red Line as interchange stations, they said.

The DMRC had last year completed the conversion of all six-coach trains to eight-coach trains on the Yellow Line (from Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre) and Blue Line (from Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali).

The remaining corridors of the Metro network including the Airport Express Line were built on standard gauge and have the provision of running trains up to 6-coach formation only, said officials.

The Delhi Metro currently has a fleet of 336 train sets comprising 176 six-coach trains, 138 eight-coach trains, and 22 four-coach trains across all its corridors (excluding Rapid Metro, Gurugram, and Noida Metro).

