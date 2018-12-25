Delhi's air quality remains 'severe' for the fourth consecutive day

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'severe' category for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, despite authorities imposing a three-day ban on industrial and construction activities across Delhi-NCR.

Data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed the overall air quality index (AQI) in the 'severe' category, with a reading of 431. On Monday morning, the AQI was a notch higher at 445.

However, the air quality at certain places in Delhi-NCR showed considerable improvement. In R K Puram, the concentration of PM2.5 was recorded at 288 on Tuesday, significantly down from Monday's level of 698.

Similarly, in Dwarka, the PM2.5 concentration was almost down by a half and stood at 246 on Tuesday.



Delhi, on Tuesday, woke up to a foggy morning with the minimum temperature recorded at 7 degree Celsius.

The Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) on Monday ordered the closure of industries located in industrial areas of Wazirpur, Mundka, Narela, Bawana, Sahibabad and Faridabad and halted construction activities across Delhi-NCR till Wednesday.

Among other measures, traffic police in the city have been asked to deploy special teams and ensure congestion-free traffic flow, particularly in identified high traffic corridors.

Authorities have also advised people to minimise outdoor activities and avoid the use of private vehicles for the next few days.

The government is also taking measures to deal with the crisis. In one such move, the finance ministry has advised all offices of ministries and departments of the Union government to switch over their hired cars from petrol and diesel to an electric one.

The ministry said the advisory has been issued keeping in view the policy thrust of the government to have at least 30 per cent of the total vehicle fleet in the country as electric by 2030.

It added that these vehicles are environment-friendly, cost-effective, and a substitute for fossil fuels.



Place PM2.5 PM10 R K Puram 288 395 Dwarka 246 367 Anand Vihar 238 310 Gurgaon 149 N/A Noida 204 268

