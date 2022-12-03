JUST IN
Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' for fifth day straight; AQI at 323
Chhattisgarh Assembly clears 2 amendment bills on reservation; quota at 76%
India to deliberate global counter-terrorism during UNSC presidency
Got Rs 16,678 cr investments in last 5 years: Yamuna Expressway Authority
UP gets investment proposals worth Rs 1.68 trn for Investors Summit 2023
ISTS charges waived on transmission of electricity from new hydro projects
Bengal govt extends social outreach programme 'Duare Sarkar' till Dec 31
RSS leaders urge Centre to restore old pension scheme, raise import duty
India is a part of me, says Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
Maha govt tweaks policy on single-use plastic, allows compostable materials
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Chhattisgarh Assembly clears 2 amendment bills on reservation; quota at 76%
Business Standard

Delhi's air quality continues to be 'very poor' for fifth day; AQI at 323

Noida also recorded 'very poor' AQI today at 379

Topics
Delhi air quality | air pollution | Delhi

ANI  General News 

Delhi, Delhi AQI, Delhi air pollution, smog
Representative Image

The national capital woke up to smog on Saturday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 323 by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

According to the SAFAR, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category for the fifth day straight.

On Friday, the AQI was recorded at 335 in the morning.

The AQI at Lodhi Road and Mathura Road was recorded at 315 and 342 respectively.

In the Delhi University area, the quality of the air was recorded as 'very poor' at 341 and the Pusa area at 312.

The air quality at the Delhi Airport Terminal 3 was also recorded at 321 and the one at IIT Delhi was 316.

Meanwhile, Noida also recorded 'very poor' AQI today at 379.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Air Quality Index is a tool for effectively communicating air quality status to people in terms that are easy to understand. It transforms complex air quality data of various pollutants into a single number (index value), nomenclature and colour.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi air quality

First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 10:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.