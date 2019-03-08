Delhi's Khirki village: A home to Arab, African refugees and their cuisines

I had already chewed on the fact that the samosa isn’t Indian.

So when a Somali kitchen in New Delhi revealed a basket filled with “sambusa”, the likeness of shape and name made it clear that the ubiquitous snack of Central Asian provenance had travelled far and wide and adopted local character like a master of disguise. (It has another name, too, in other parts: sambusak.) I am at an unnamed joint next to the main road, where a lane turns into Khirki Extension, a South Delhi village that is home to refugees from Afghanistan, and several Arab and east African ...