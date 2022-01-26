Delhi's minimum temperature dips to 5.8 degrees Celsius on Republic Day

-
ALSO READ
Republic Day Parade LIVE: Fly-past features 75 aircraft for the first time
Cold wave likely to hit north, northwest India over next 5 days: IMD
Delhi sees coldest Jan day in 9 yrs; max temperature plunges to 12.1 deg C
IMD plans pilot project for using drones for weather observations in a year
Delhi records minimum temperature of 10.4 deg C; air quality 'very poor'
-
Delhi observed another cold day on Republic Day after the minimum temperature dipped to 5.8 degrees Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.
The maximum temperature is likely to be settled around 14-16 degrees Celsius, added the weather bulletin.
However, the National Capital recorded the lowest maximum temperature a day before i.e. on Tuesday with the temperature diving 10 degrees below normal and settling at 12.1 degrees Celsius.
"Cold Day to Severe Cold Day conditions are very likely in many parts of West Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi," stated the IMD on Wednesday.
Earlier on Monday, Senior IMD scientist, RK Jenamani said that the cold wave will intensify in Delhi after January 26.
He also said that no rain is predicted in Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana till February 2 now.
Notably, Delhi had recorded its highest rainfall in January in 122 years after the city received 88.2 mm of rain on Sunday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU