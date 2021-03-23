Delhi's minimum temperature settles at 21.5 degrees Celsius, rain likely

-
-
The national capital on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 21.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, officials said.
The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 57 per cent, they said.
According to MeT officials, the maximum temperature will settle at around 33 degrees Celsius.
The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain later in the day.
The air quality in the city was recorded in the poor category. The air quality index (AQI) was 224 at 8.05 am, according to real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.
