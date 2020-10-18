Delhi's PM 2.5, PM 10 at 159 and 199; water sprayed to curb pollution: CPCB

The level of major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 on Sunday were at 159 and 199 respectively in the ITO area of the capital, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Earlier today, Fire Services Department teams sprayed water on trees and roads at the polluted areas in the city as a measure to control pollution levels.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on North for its negligence regarding the burning of garbage in the Kirari area.

"The government is taking strict action regarding the quality of in Delhi. The has set a full fire here and no one has come since the morning. This is a serious situation and a penalty of Rs 1 crore is going to be imposed on North MCD," Rai had said.

