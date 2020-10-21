Delhi's pollution levels worsen, air quality still in 'poor' category

-
ALSO READ
Delhi pollution level jumps to 'very poor' category amid stubble burning
Genset ban to CPCB vigil: What changes as Delhi moves to curb pollution
Conditions in Delhi unfavourable for pollutant dispersion since Sept: CPCB
Stubble burning accounted for 6% of Delhi's pollution on Thursday: SAFAR
CPCB writes to Delhi govt for urgent action on major polluting sources
-
Delhi's pollution levels worsened on Wednesday even as the air quality index remained in the 'poor' category, with a government agency forecasting improvement in the situation on Thursday with cleaner easterly wind coming in.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 268 on Wednesday morning. However, the data updated in the evening showed the average AQI of the past 24 hours at 256.
The figures are based on data collected from 34 monitoring stations in the city.
The 24-hour average AQI was 223 on Tuesday and 244 the day before. It was 254 on Sunday and 287 on Saturday.
An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
However, the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, said the AQI has deteriorated to the lower end of 'very poor' category.
"Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) has marginally deteriorated and is in the lower end of the 'very poor' category as of Wednesday morning. It is being forecast that the air quality may improve by tomorrow and be in 'poor' category due to cleaner easterly wind intrusion," SAFAR said.
It said the AQI will be in the 'poor' category in the coming days.
The SAFAR synergised stubble burning fire counts around Haryana, Punjab and neighbouring regions stood at 849 for Tuesday.
The share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM 2.5 pollution stood at 15 per cent on Wednesday, the agency said adding it is likely to reduce on Thursday owing to expected change in wind direction.
The Delhi government has kickstarted its 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' anti-pollution campaign for which it has deployed 2,500 environment marshals at 100 traffic signals across the city to generate awareness and curb vehicular pollution.
The drive will go on till November 15 from 8 am to 8 pm. It is an awareness drive by the Delhi government and no person will be issued challans, the government had said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU