Delhi's stock of Covid-19 vaccines to last for six days: Bulletin

With over 1.7 lakh vaccines administered on the previous day, Delhi's present stock of anti- vaccines will only last for six days, according to the health bulletin issued on Wednesday.

The national capital, as on Wednesday morning, had a balance stock of 11,14,800 vaccines, out of which 9,97,910 doses were of Covishield and 1,16,890 of Covaxin, according to the government data.

A total of 1,72,852 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday, of which 1,14,769 were first doses and 58,083 second doses.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the city is 1,44,40,121, including 41,75,333 second doses, it said.

Delhi's current vaccination capacity stands at 2,08,180 doses per day, the bulletin stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)