Delhi's stock of Covid-19 vaccines to last for six days: Bulletin

With over 1.7 lakh vaccines administered on the previous day, Delhi's present stock of anti-coronavirus vaccines will only last for six days, according to the health bulletin issued on Wednesday.
The national capital, as on Wednesday morning, had a balance stock of 11,14,800 coronavirus vaccines, out of which 9,97,910 doses were of Covishield and 1,16,890 of Covaxin, according to the government data.
A total of 1,72,852 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday, of which 1,14,769 were first doses and 58,083 second doses.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the city is 1,44,40,121, including 41,75,333 second doses, it said.
Delhi's current vaccination capacity stands at 2,08,180 doses per day, the bulletin stated.
