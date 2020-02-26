Delhi violence: 20 dead, Cong slams police, govt for inaction; 10 updates

At least 20 people have been killed in the Delhi during violent clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), according to GTB Hospital authorities, although there was an eerie calm on Wednesday in the riot-torn areas.

"There are 15 patients in critical condition," the hospital official from the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital said, adding a total of 20 people had now died at the facility. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal the situation has become "alarming" and asked the Centre to bring in the Army. Meanwhile, the high court has directed police to respond by 12:30 pm on Wednesday to a plea seeking lodging of FIRs and arrests of those involved in the ongoing communal violence in parts of northeast Delhi over CAA.

The Supreme court is scheduled to hear pleas claiming BJP's Kapil Mishra incited violence later in the day.

Here are the top 10 developments on Delhi violence

1. Death toll in northeast Delhi violence rises to 20

The death toll in northeast Delhi communal violence over the amended citizenship law rose to 20 on Wednesday, according to GTB Hospital authorities. On Tuesday, the death toll was 13.

2. Situation 'alarming'; Army should be called in, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister on Wednesday said the Army should be called in as police is unable to control the situation despite all its efforts following the violence in parts of northeast Delhi.

The chief minister said the situation has become "alarming", adding that he is writing to Union Home Minister





3. Jamia, JNU students protest outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence

The students of Jamia Millia Islamia and JNU staged a protest outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister on Wednesday to demand his action against the communal violence in northeast Delhi.

The call to gherao the chief minister's residence post midnight was given by Jamia Coordination Committee, which comprises students and alumni from the varsity.

Police used water cannons to disperse the protesting students.

4. HC directs to respond by 12:30 pm on plea

The Delhi High Court directed police to respond by 12:30 pm on Wednesday to a plea seeking lodging of FIRs and arrests of those involved in the ongoing communal violence in parts of northeast Delhi over CAA.

A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Talwant Singh said a senior-level police officer, who is aware of the facts, should be present before it at 12:30 pm with instructions.



5. SC to hear plea today claiming BJP's Kapil Mishra incited violence

The Supreme Court pleas filed by Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah and others in connection with the spurt in violence in Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The plea also cited Mishra's tweet and held him responsible for inciting and orchestrating the attack.

6. 'World is watching': US lawmakers express concern over Delhi violence

Reacting to the violence, US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said the "deadly surge of religious intolerance in India is horrifying".

"Democracies should not tolerate division and discrimination or promote laws that undermine religious freedom," she said in a tweet, adding that the "world is watching".

Congressman Alan Lowenthal too termed the violence a "tragic failure of moral leadership".

"We must speak out in the face of threats to human rights in India," he said.

"As President Trump toured India's capital, at least 11 people were killed in communal clashes that have upended a working-class neighborhood," The New York Times said.

7. Today's CBSE class 10 & 12 exam postponed over violence in northeast Delhi

CBSE has postponed Class 10, 12 exams in northeast Delhi scheduled today while exams will be held in remaining areas as per schedule. The new dates will be notified shortly, CBSE said.

8. Entry, exit gates of all Delhi metro stations open

Entry and exit gates at all five metro stations in North-East Delhi, which were closed in view of violence in the area have been opened, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Wednesday.

"Entry and exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations," DMRC tweeted.

9. reviews security arrangements in northeast Delhi

National Security Advisor (NSA) late on Tuesday night met with top police personnel at the office of Delhi Commissioner of Police North-East, following which he visited areas affected by violence in the national capital. Doval accompanied by senior police officials visited Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Gokulpuri Chowk to review the situation.

10. Congress condemns Delhi violence, accuses Centre of not paying attention

Whether the violence in East Delhi was instigated or spontaneous, the government has a duty to end the violence, said former Union Minister P Chidambaram. In a series of tweets, he said the violence has continued since Monday and even now there are incidents of violence. It shows the colossal failure of the Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also urged and to sit together and resolve the "crisis" in the national capital.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "Delhi's condition is extremely bad. It is saddening as it is India's capital. I regret that the government is not taking paying attention to it."