Dengue outbreak: Delhi sees 100 cases in a week; Bengal records 566 in 2022

Delhi is witnessing a spike in the number of dengue infections. Last week, about 100 people were diagnosed with the vector-borne disease, which has taken the tally of infections in the national capital to nearly 400.
According to a report released by the civic body on Monday, 152 cases of dengue were recorded in September alone in the first 17 days. On September 9, Delhi reported 295 cases, becoming a cause of concern for the authorities and citizens.
Out of the total 396 in the national capital till September 17, 75 were reported in August. However, no death has been recorded so far in Delhi due to the disease. The dengue cases are reported usually between July and November and sometimes stretching till mid-December. However, officials said the cases were recorded earlier this year due to the weather conditions.
On the other hand, Mumbai also reported a spike in dengue cases, and according to reports, a substantial increase was witnessed in the number of cases in August.
Other states reporting high cases of dengue are Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, among others. Uttarakhand also breached the 500-mark on Monday, with its capital Dehradun reporting the maximum number of cases. A total of 37 infections were reported from Uttarakhand in a single day.
By September 17, West Bengal logged 566 new dengue cases, with most of the cases reported in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas and Darjeeling districts.
According to the National Center for Vector Borne Disease Control data, as of August 30, India has logged 30,627 total dengue cases and 12 deaths. In 2021, the total number of cases was 193,245, with 36 deaths reported. Delhi logged 13,089 cases and 23 deaths in 2021, the maximum since 2016.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 19 2022. 19:44 IST