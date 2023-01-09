Cold wave continues in North India; visibility down to zero in some places

conditions prevailed as North India woke up to another morning shrouded in a thick layer of fog. Delhi and neighbouring states battled reduced visibility on Monday morning, with air and rail traffic affected.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a precautionary note for the cold.

The Met department's data on the fog layer that extends from Punjab and adjoining northwest Rajasthan to Bihar across Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh showed that visibility in the belt was as low as zero in some areas at 5:30 am.

The visibility in Delhi was as low as 25 meters in Safdarjung and 50 meters in Palam. In Chandigarh, Punjab's Bhatinda and Uttar Pradesh's Agra and Lucknow, it was recorded 0 meters.

As per Satellite imagery and available visibility data fog layer extended from Punjab and adjoining northwest Rajasthan to Bihar across Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/OGB3tEBNZR — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 9, 2023

"Visibility recorded at 5:30 am today in Bhatinda-0 metres, Amritsar-25 and Ambala-25 metres each, Hissar-50 metres, Delhi (Safdarjung)-25 metres, Delhi (Palam)-50 metres; Uttar Pradesh: Agra-0 metre, Lucknow (Amausi)-0 metres, Varanasi (Babatpur)-25 metres, Bareilly-50 metres," IMD's data showed.

"Due to prevailing fog condition over northwest India and adjoining east India, necessary action/precautions may be taken by concerned," IMD's tweet read.

IMD, in its press release, said that to severe conditions in isolated pockets are very likely to continue over

north Rajasthan, south Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and East Madhya Pradesh on Monday, while cold wave condition is likely in isolated pockets over the region on Tuesday.

"Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Madhya Pradesh and Telangana during next 2 days and over Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha on 09th January. Thereafter, abatement of cold wave conditions over the region," the release added.

The in the capital has also caused delays in flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). The IGIA issued a statement saying: "Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport....Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight reactions."

Northern Railway's operations, too, were affected due to the reduced visibility. As many as 29 trains were running late on Monday, including the Rajdhani Express trains.

According to the Indian Railways' data: "Anvt Garib Rath is running 7 hours late, Sealdah Rajdhani Express 11:30 hours late, Howrah Rajdhani Express 10:30 hours late, Jainagar Garib Rath Express 10:30 hours late, New Delhi Bhuneshwar Rajdhani Express 09 hours late, Duranto Express 13:30 hours late, among others."