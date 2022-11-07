JUST IN
Chief of Air Staff V R Chaudhari holds talks with French counterpart
SC upholds the constitutional validity of EWS quota in 3:2 verdict
54% Indians consumers concerned about EV quality, not range: Report
UK court approves extradition of arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari to India
Cheetahs flown from Namibia kill first prey in Kuno National Park
Pet-friendly travel picks up in India as airlines, hotels feed into demand
Morbi bridge mishap: HC issues notice to state govt, seeks report by Nov 14
Enjoyed journey of 37 years in Supreme Court, says outgoing CJI U U Lalit
ED grills ex-Bengal minister Paresh Adhikari in teacher recruitment scam
Three questions on EWS quota: Here's what the Supreme Court judges said
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Chief of Air Staff V R Chaudhari holds talks with French counterpart
Business Standard

Deploy anti-smog guns at C&D sites: CAQM tells Delhi-NCR pollution boards

The panel noted that these sites are a major and consistent source of air pollution in Delhi-NCR

Topics
air pollution | smog | Air Quality Index

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Anti-smog gun deployed in the national capital as part of the measures being taken to control pollution, in New Delhi on Wednesday.
FILE IMAGE: Anti-smog gun deployed in the national capital as part of the measures being taken to control pollution, in New Delhi

The Centre's air quality panel has asked pollution control boards in Delhi-NCR to ensure deployment of anti-smog guns at construction and demolition sites in view of poor air quality in Delhi, an official statement said on Monday.

The Commission for Air Quality Management has also recommended other measures, such as the use of wind brokers, dust barrier screens, covering of construction material and its debris, and proper disposal of construction wastes, including transportation in covered vehicles, at these sites, it said.

The panel noted that these sites are a major and consistent source of air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

"At least one anti-smog gun necessary for a total construction area between 5,000 to 10,000 square metre. Two anti-smog guns for area between 10,001 to 15,000 square metre.

"For construction area between 15,001 to 20,000 square metre, at least three anti-smog guns are necessary. At least five anti-smog guns should be deployed for a total construction area above 20,000 square metres," the statement from CAQM said.

It has directed the pollution boards of of NCR and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to ensure continuous use of anti-smog guns at these sites.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on air pollution

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 19:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.