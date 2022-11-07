54% Indians consumers concerned about EV quality, not range: Report

JUST IN
Here's all you need to know about basic structure of Indian Constitution
India's EV charging infrastructure is accelerating, with more public EV charging stations coming up

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
About 50 per cent of Indian consumers are now open to buying EVs, albeit with a caveat, while 54 per cent of consumers are still concerned about EV quality, a report showed on Monday, adding that EV range anxiety now appears to be a misperception.

As per the report by CyberMedia Research (CMR), the consumers are not shying away from EVs owing to 'EV range anxiety' or 'upfront costs', or 'limited EV charging infrastructure'.

"For long, limited EV charging infrastructure and range anxiety have been construed as barriers for EV adoption. However, automotive OEMs have already designed EVs with a sufficient range of up to 200 kms or more," said John Martin, analyst, smart mobility practice, CMR.

"The potential consumer for EVs is more concerned by the overall EV quality. EV quality includes not just external build quality but refers to the overall quality of internal components used - including battery and others," Martin added.

With a strong government policy push, including its flagship EV scheme, faster adoption and manufacturing of electric vehicles (FAME), and more automotive OEMs prioritising EVs, India's EV momentum is gaining momentum.

India's EV charging infrastructure is accelerating, with more public EV charging stations coming up.

Alongside, cross-industry collaborations in the EV ecosystem will also contribute to the ramping-up of charging infrastructure.

"Driven by ongoing policy thrust at the central and state levels for EV infrastructure development, alongwith upstream R&D in battery development will ensure a significant uptick in ramping-up e-mobility. For OEMs, the focus should be on continuous awareness generation around the quality and potential of EVs," John noted.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 19:12 IST

