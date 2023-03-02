Derek O'Brien applauds SC judgement on the appointments of the CEC and ECs

The "Extremely Compromised EC" can now become "Extremely Competent EC", MP Derek O'Brien said on Thursday, reacting to a ruling on the appointments of the and .

The on Thursday ruled that the appointments of the and will be done by the President on the advise of a committee comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

"HUGE. So Extremely Comprised (EC) can again strive to become Extremely Competent (EC)," O'Brien said in a tweet.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice KM Joseph, also made an appeal to the Parliament and the Union of India to constitute a separate and independent secretariat for dealing with the expenditure of the Election Commission of India to cut it from any financial obligation to the government.

