JUST IN
HC asks Centre, Delhi govt to respond to plea on cow protection in Delhi
MVA members protest against LPG price hike in the legislature complex
Global CO2 emissions rose less than initially feared in 2022: IEA
Ready to accept all demands of Tipra Motha, except Greater Tipraland: BJP
Former diplomat, Padma Bhushan awardee Chandrashekhar Dasgupta no more
NIA attaches property of IC-814 hijacking accomplice Mushtaq 'Latram'
SC order on Hindenburg issue: Truth will prevail, says Gautam Adani
Creating infra to win back startups & businesses to Maharashtra: Deputy CM
CEC, ECs to be appointed by Prez on advice of PM, Opposition leader, CJI
Adani-Hindenburg row: SC forms 5-member committee headed by former judge
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Nitish expresses concern over attacks on Bihar labourers in Tamil Nadu
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

WPL: BCCI secretary Jay Shah unveils official mascot named 'Shakti'

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah unveiled the official mascot of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Thursday

Topics
Women's Premier League | Jay Shah | BCCI

ANI  Cricket 

WPL
WPL

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah unveiled the official mascot of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Thursday.

The official mascot of the WPL is named 'Shakti' and resembles a tigress, donning a blue jersey.

 

In its inaugural edition, five teams - Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz splurged their purse to acquire some of the best talents in the international and domestic circuit.

The league will start on 4th March at the DY Patil Stadium with a blockbuster clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians. It will stage a total of 20 league matches and two Playoff games that will be played in a duration of 23 days.

There will be four double headers with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST. A total of 11 matches each will be held at the DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The final game of the league stage will be played between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals on 21st March at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI. The Eliminator will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on 24th March.

The Final of Women's Premier League 2023 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on 26th March.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Women's Premier League

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 14:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU