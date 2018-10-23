Despite ban, farmers continue to burn stubble in Haryana's Fatehabad

Even after prohibition, farmers in the state's district continues to burn stubble in the region.

The state's Agriculture Department Director Balwant Saharan said that they have identified 180 cases of stubble burning between September 25 and October 21.

"In between September 25 to October 21, we have identified 180 cases of stubble burning. Notice has been issued against them. We are trying to create awareness among people," Saharan said.

As autumn sets in, bringing along with it the harvesting period for Kharif crops, stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is causing deterioration of air quality in Delhi and the neighbouring Capital Region. This, in turn, has necessitated the Green Tribunal to implement strict norms on stubble burning.

Particles from stubble burning combined with industrial pollution and intensified with vehicle exhaust and dust envelop the region every year as winter approaches. This causes drop in wind speed.

Following the directions of the Supreme Court, the Centre had approved a large sum of money for modern tools and technology to combat the problem.

In the Union Budget 2017-18, Finance Minister had assured to provide assistance to the governments of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to deal with the

The decision came after Delhi's air pollution levels spiked last year, leaving people gasping for breath.