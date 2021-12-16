Details being worked out, date not finalised: MEA on India-US 2+2 dialogue

The External Affairs Ministry on Thursday said the India-US was unlikely this year and details were being worked out for it but a date had not yet been finalised.

The last meeting of the was held in New Delhi last year and the next meeting is to be hosted by the US in Washington. The 2+2 ministerial dialogue takes place between foreign and defence ministers of both the sides.

Asked when would the dialogue be held and if any dates had been finalised, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "This year has 15 more days (left), I don't think it is going to be this year."



"Our dialogue and engagement with the US has been quite intense, regular and we look forward to holding the next 2+2 ministerial meeting with the US. Details are being worked out but I am afraid we haven't got a date as yet to share with you," he said.

