DGCA cracks down on airlines amid rise in 'engineering related occurrences'

regulator on Monday cracked down on airlines after "increased engineering related occurrences".

After frequent reports of engineering related occurrences in several airlines, has conducted several spot checks and advised that all aircraft at base and transit stations shall be released by certifying staff holding licence with appropriate authorisation by their organisation, said the regulator in a statement.

The spot checks carried out by teams have indicated:

* Improper identification of cause of defect

* Increased trend of MEL (minimum equipment list) releases

* Non-availability of required certifying staff at short intervals for multiple scheduled arrivals/departures

DGCA mandated aircraft at base and transit stations to be released by only certifying staff holding AME (aircraft maintenance engineer) Category B1/B2 license.

DGCA has demanded compliance from airlines by July 28.