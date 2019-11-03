DHFL investment of Rs 2,300 cr by UP power utility spurs political slugfest

A political slugfest has broken out in Uttar Pradesh following the revelation of unauthorised investment of more than Rs 2,200 crore in scam hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) by state power utilities between March 2017 and December 2018 spanning two successive regimes of Akhilesh Yadav and Yogi Adityanath.

Taking swift action, the state government last night recommended for a CBI probe even as two prime accused and suspended UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) employees viz. Praveen Kumar Gupta and Sudhanshu Dwivedi were arrested by the Lucknow Police.

While, Gupta had earlier served as secretary of UP State Power Employees’ Trust and the Provident Fund Trust of UPPCL, Dwivedi was UPPCL director (finance). The investments were made by these Trust entities in DHFL, which is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with alleged money laundering rackets of fugitive gangster Iqbal Memon alias Iqbal Mirchi.

Until the CBI formally takes over the probe, the UP economic offences wing (EOW) will probe the case even as the UP government has announced to cooperate with the ED as well.

Soon after the news of the scam became public, Congress general secretary in charge of UP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had taken to the social media to attack the Adityanath government questing its integrity and demanding a high level probe.

In fact, the total investment made by the two UPPCL entities totals to nearly Rs 4,100 crore in different tranches, however, part of monies worth more than Rs 1,800 crore were repaid by the DHFL, which now leaves Rs 2,267 crore to be recouped from the beleaguered firm.

Addressing a news conference here today, UP cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma hit out at the opposition leaders for pointing fingers at the Adityanath government in relation to the investment.

He said the state government was adhering to “zero tolerance” policy against corruption and that no one would be spared if found guilty. “The government took no time or waited for the court order to arrest the two accused and recommended for a CBI probe, the letter of which is being dispatched today.”

He claimed the seeds of the scam were sown during the Yadav regime dating back to April 2014. “On April 21, 2014, the Board of Trustees decided to explore high return options offered by the private sector companies. Till October 2016, the funds of the two Trusts were only being deposited with public sector banks,” he added.

On December 17, 2016, the two accused, after getting the nod of then UPPCL managing director A P Mishra, started investing in term deposit products of PNB Housing. “On March 17, 2017, the duo without informing the UPPCL MD or their superiors started investment in term deposits,” Sharma claimed adding Yadav was the CM then.

The UPPCL received a complaint in this regard on July 10, 2019, following which the Corporation MD set up a probe committee on July 12, 2019. Later, the committee submitted its report on August 29, 2019, he informed.

“Akhilesh ji should answer if he is complicit to these unauthorised investments and if there is any cut money involved too,” he said. He also flayed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and pointed out to the alleged land scams in Rajasthan, Haryana and properties in London to put her in the dock.

Slamming the opposition leaders for their tweets, Sharma observed they should first introspect on their previous regimes and the alleged string of scams, which took place under their nose, before leveling charges against the current Adityanath dispensation.