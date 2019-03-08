Did IAF use a secret bomb to strike Jaish-e-Mohammad camp at Balakot?

Army bomb experts said if the Indian Air Force (IAF) had used SPICE 2000 precision-guided bombs to strike the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp in Balakot, Pakistan, on February 26, they would have utterly demolished any regular brick-and-mortar buildings they hit. The IAF has insisted it hit its targets.

If that is indeed true, then the lack of obvious damage could mean it has used a different bomb — possibly procured secretly from Israel. Business Standard spoke to army explosives experts to verify the IAF’s claim, made anonymously to two national newspapers on Thursday, ...