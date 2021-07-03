Did not sleep for seven nights during oxygen crisis: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan

-
ALSO READ
No instability in the BJP govt in Madhya Pradesh, says Narendra Singh Tomar
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to inaugurate 'Hunar Haat' in Bhopal on Mar 13
Rahul spreading confusion, lies about vaccination: MP CM
EC announces election schedule for five states: Here are the key dates
-
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said he did not sleep for seven nights when the state faced a severe oxygen shortage during the peak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
I have no hesitation to disclose today that I did not sleep a wink for seven nights when the state faced an oxygen crisis, he said at a program here.
"News came that such-and-such hospital will run out of oxygen in 30 minutes. We worked hard to make oxygen available. I used to talk to the driver of the oxygen tanker to find out where he had reached, Chouhan said.
The state government was ramping up the health infrastructure and working to end the vaccine shortage to fight off a possible third wave, he said, adding that people must understand that the pandemic is not over.
Around 80,000 people are being tested daily in the state, he said.
Chouhan also said that officials should keep an eye on the people going to and coming from neighbouring Maharashtra where a relatively large number of cases are being reported.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU