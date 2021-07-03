Over 8.2 mn people vaccinated against Covid in Delhi so far: Bulletin

-
More than 1.6 lakh Covid vaccines were administered in the national capital on Friday, taking the total number of people who have been inoculated to over 82 lakh, the Delhi government's vaccination bulletin said.
The bulletin issued on Saturday said a total of 82,12,158 vaccines have been administered in the national capital so far.
Of them, 63,45,239 are first doses and 18,66,919 second doses, it said.
According to the city's daily vaccination bulletin, 1,60,738 people were vaccinated on Friday, out of which 1,30,487 beneficiaries received their first dose and 30,251 were given their second dose, it said.
Of the total people vaccinated on Friday, 44,512 were in the 45-60 years age group and 1,14,462 were in the 18-44 years age group, it said.
Delhi, which received 50,000 doses of Covaxin on Friday, has 4,78,000 vaccines in its balance stock, it said.
This includes 2,68,000 shots of Covaxin and 2,10,000 of Covishield, it said.
According to the bulletin, the present Covid vaccines stock will last for two days.
The vaccination programme is running at 1,374 centres with a capacity of administering 2,26,552 vaccine doses daily, it added.
