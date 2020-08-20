Did rapid ramp up during pandemic derail fire safety in hospitals?

It all began with a table fan causing a short circuit in the intensive care unit (ICU) on the fourth floor of the now infamous Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad that led to a massive fire on August 6, killing 8 Covid-19 patients.

The fire reportedly started after one of the patients complained of restlessness due to the heat in the ICU and the table fan was plugged into the same socket as the medical equipment, leading to a short-circuit in the fan, which in turn ignited the fire.. In one minute and 38 seconds, 8 patients suffocated to death.

Located close to one of the busiest commercial business districts (CBD) and highstreets of Ahmedabad in Navrangpura area, the hospital is the latest of many such small and medium that lack a renewed no objection certificate (NOC) for fire safety, which fire and architectural experts believe is a disaster in waiting in many cities.

For instance, Ahmedabad alone has witnessed 6 incidents of fire in public and private in the last 16 months including the latest at Shrey Hospital. Yet, only 91 of the 2,022 and clinics have renewed their fire safety audits and secured no-objection certificates (NOCs) from fire department, according to Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES) sources.

A fast ramp-up during the Covid-19 pandemic may have also led to the overlooking of some parameters for makeshift hospitals, feels the industry.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE updates: Delhi reports 1,215 new Covid-19 positive cases

Joy Chakraborty, chief operating officer, Hinduja Hospital, and the chairman (healthcare) at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Western Region said that due to the Covid-19 pandemic both private and public hospitals were required to ramp-up their infrastructure quickly, and this may have led to the overlooking of some parameters.

"Even after the best infrastructure is put in place by an establishment, there can be incidents of fire. It is equally important to maintain the infrastructure that has been set up and ensure periodic drills, employee training, maintenance of the fire safety equipment etc," he said. Establishments need to have preventive maintenance of fire safety set-ups, he added..

A recent fire in Vijayawada, for exmaple, occurred in a makeshift Covid-19 facility where one city hospital had leased a hotel to set up the facility. Audits by the municipalities too, had also slowed down in the last few months owing to the pandemic.

Experts believe that while the Building Code (NBC) mandates strict fire safety norms for hospitals, the recent mushrooming of fly-by-night medical centres for fighting the Covid-19 pandemic has added to industry woes.

When it comes to meeting fire safety norms, hospitals not only have to adhere to NBC, but also local civic body by-laws around the same, said Raghunanda Aiyangar of Synergic Designs, a Centre for Environement Planning and Technology (CEPT) alumnus and architect, who has gained expertise in building hospitals.

"Many corporate hospitals come from very big support system with money coming in from varied sources. Hence, they have the ability to buy a lot of land and follow the NBC and local civic body norms for fire safety accordingly. But when it comes to small and medium hospitals and clinics, the norms and bye-laws require pumping of huge amount of money to meet norms. And since they don't want to go outside the city as their clientele is not there unlike the bigger corporate hospitals, they build within the city limits and cut corners," Aiyangar tells Business Standard.

According to fire and emergency services experts, norms under NBC for hospitals include installation of what is known as active and passive fire fighting systems at hospitals and clinics.

"If the facility is even a one bedded hospital and a patient stays over night, the norms require fire hydrants, sprinkler systems, glow lights, exit signs, smoke detection alarms, public announcement systems and proper ventilation in terms of active fire fighting systems. On the other hand, passive fire fighting systems include a clear lobby and staircase which should be at leats 2m wide. Areas like computer or servers rooms should have CO2 flooring and ample load capacities," says Sajjan Kumar, a retired fire officer with New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

Further, if a hospital building is above 15 metres in height there needs to be access for water tenders to move around the building. Power load, which could lead to short circuits like that at the Shrey Hospital also needs to be taken care of, says Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Services. "Over 70 per cent of fires in hospitals take place due to power overload," says Garg, adding that Delhi is better placed than other cities in this regard.

As a remedy, experts like Aiyangar and Kumar suggest special by-laws for hospitals within the city limits. "Policies also need a re-look. Hospitals should be where people are and therefore there should be special by-laws for hospitals. As a result, the level of greed comes down automatically and prevents them cutting corners," Aiyangar adds.

Implementation of rules and policy flip-flops are also a matter of concern. For example, a 2016 government order in Hyderabad exempted smaller buildings (less than 15 sq mtr) from inspection by fire department officials after several hospitals complained of corruption and harassment by officials in the name of inspections. This opened a pandora's box.

Earlier, in order to get a fire safety certificate, hospitals needed to be inspected from time to time by officials. Fundamental checks like whether the fire extinguishers are working properly etc were at least done. After the 2016 order, said an industry insider, the fear of inspections were gone and smaller establishments were more prone to flouting norms.

According to reports, around 90 per cent of the 1700 odd hospitals in Hyderabad, perhpas the worst affected city of Telangana, were not compliant with fire safety norms. Several hospitals under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had submitted self declaration forms to attain no objection certificates.

As such NABH accredited hospitals need to undergo periodic audits by an approved agency.

Alok Roy, chair, FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) health services committee, and chairman, Medica Group, which operates hospitals in Kolkata and other eastern states said that after the fire incident in Emami's AMRI hospital in southern Kolkata, the periodic monitoring of fire safety compliance by hospitals has become even more stringent in Kolkata. "All large corporate hospitals pay attention to fire safety and carry out regular checks themselves too. The government here is pro-active and keeps a vigil on hospital fire safety norms."

A hospital industry veteran felt that fire safety, though important, continues to remain on paper. "It is not that state governments have a lackadaisical approach towards fire safety compliance. Yes, there is corruption amongst fire officials, but the real problem lies in unplanned construction." The person, who is a hospital administrator himself, said that problem becomes acute for smaller establishments and in densely populated areas.

"It is important that the government starts leveraging digital technology to keep tabs on fire safety compliance. A model can be worked out whereby fire insurance premiums will be linked to the level of compliance an establishment has. This would shake things up. Such an insurance needs to be made compulsory. Things don't move as inspections are a hotbed of corruption," he said.