'Differences fine in democracy': Modi inaugurates work for new Parliament

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: Modi to lay foundation stone for new Parliament building on Dec 10
LIVE: New Parliament to be testament to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', says PM Modi
Tata Projects is the frontrunner in Parliament redevelopment project
No construction till order on opposing pleas: SC on Central Vista Project
Mistry opens new front against Tatas over Parliament redevelopment project
-
There could be difference in opinion about "policy and politics" but there can’t be disagreement on national interest, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday after laying the foundation stone for a new Parliament complex.
"Differences are fine but there should not be disconnect,” he said a day after farmers rejected his government’s proposal to amend three controversial laws which liberalise India’s agriculture markets and have sparked protests.
ALSO READ: LIVE: New Parliament to be testament to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', says PM Modi
"If the current Parliament building is one that gave direction to an Independent India since 1947, then the new Parliament will prove to be a testament to a new and Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said in Delhi in a televised speech.
Around 200 dignitaries, including Union Ministers, MPs, foreign envoys and religious leaders attended the function that was webcast live. Ratan Tata, whose Tata Projects has the contract for the new parliament building, was also present, reported NDTV.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU