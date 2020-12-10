'Differences fine in democracy': Modi inaugurates work for new Parliament

There could be difference in opinion about "policy and politics" but there can’t be disagreement on interest, said Prime Minister on Thursday after laying the foundation stone for a new complex.



"Differences are fine but there should not be disconnect,” he said a day after farmers rejected his government’s proposal to amend three controversial laws which liberalise India’s agriculture markets and have sparked protests.





"If the current building is one that gave direction to an Independent India since 1947, then the new will prove to be a testament to a new and Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said in Delhi in a televised speech.



Around 200 dignitaries, including Union Ministers, MPs, foreign envoys and religious leaders attended the function that was webcast live. Ratan Tata, whose Tata Projects has the contract for the new parliament building, was also present, reported NDTV.