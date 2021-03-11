Dilip Ghosh demands CBI probe into attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

-
BJP's West Bengal unit president
Dilip Ghosh on Thursday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that it needs to be seen whether the incident was a "well-scripted drama" to garner votes.
Speaking to reporters, Ghosh said that the people of the state have seen such "drama" earlier as well.
"It needs to be probed what actually happened. How come a Z-plus protectee gets attacked is a matter that has to be looked into. The state should order a CBI probe to bring out the truth," he said.
"It needs to be seen whether it was a true incident or a well-scripted drama," Ghosh said, referring to Banerjee's photos on the hospital bed with her leg plastered.
Ghosh said that "such a drama" to garner sympathy votes, sensing defeat, would not yield any results this time.
"The people of the state have seen such drama earlier too. Those who know they would be voted out of power can stoop to any level to get votes," he said.
The chief minister is at present undergoing treatment at the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata with injury to her left leg, waist, shoulder and neck, according to doctors.
Banerjee alleged on Wednesday evening that during her campaign in Nandigram, she was attacked by four-five men who pushed her, besides banging on her the door of her car, leading to the injuries.
The Trinamool Congress alleged that it was a well- planned conspiracy to "remove her" from the poll campaign.
"Many people don't want her to campaign for the elections. They want her to be removed from their path. The BJP should be ashamed of themselves that they have stooped so low that they are attacking a woman," TMC leader Sougata Roy said.
