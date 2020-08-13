Diplomat Vikram Doraiswami appointed India's next envoy to Bangladesh

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Seasoned diplomat Vikram Doraiswami has been appointed as India's next envoy to Bangladesh.

Doraiswami, a 1992 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently serving as additional secretary in-charge of international organisations and summits at the headquarters of the external affairs ministry in Delhi.

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the external affairs ministry said in a press release.

Doraiswami succeeds Riva Ganguly Das in Dhaka.

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 23:51 IST

