Disney India blocks John Oliver's show critical of PM Narendra Modi

An episode of John Oliver’s show that criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been blocked in India by Hotstar, the local platform run by Walt Disney Co.

The comedian was previewing President Donald Trump’s visit to India on his Emmy-winning Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. When subscribers logged in February 25, they could only find older episodes.

A Hotstar representative didn’t reply to an email and calls seeking comment. A representative for India’s Information and Broadcasting Ministry said the government wasn’t involved in the matter.

The incident is the latest to show how multinational businesses have to deal carefully in nations run by leaders often perceived as authoritarian. Trump’s visit to India comes amid protests against a new religion-based citizenship law, which erupted in violence hours before Trump landed in the national capital.

Amazon.com last year removed an episode of the CBS show Madam Secretary from its streaming service in India, the Quint

reported.

