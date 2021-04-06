Disseminate message of 'Dawai Bhi, Kadai Bhi': I&B Ministry to pvt channels

-
Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday urged private TV channels to disseminate messages for COVID-appropriate behaviour and vaccination of the eligible age group to create greater awareness among people.
The ministry's advisory cites the meeting under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 4 that was held review the emerging situation, where it was decided to focus on a five-fold strategy of testing, tracing, treatment, COVID-appropriate behavior and vaccination.
The ministry noted the leadership role played by private TV channels in spreading messages in the public interest.
The number of cases of COVID-19 in the country is witnessing an alarming upward trend, it said.
"It is, therefore, imperative that all stakeholders take forward the communication strategy with renewed emphasis on Dawai Bhi, Kadai Bhi (medicines as well as strict preventive measures)," the I&B Ministry said in its advisory to private channels.
It is requested that the private channels may appropriately disseminate messages for COVID-appropriate behaviour and vaccination of the eligible age group so as to create greater awareness among the citizens of the country, the advisory said.
The daily rise in new coronavirus infections in India remained above 90,000 for the third consecutive day taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,26,86,049, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
