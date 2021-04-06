Goa records 387 fresh coronavirus infections, takes tally to 59,702

on Tuesday reported 387 fresh



positive cases, taking the tally to 59,702 while one death took the toll to 838, a health official said.

With 95 people getting discharged during the day, the overall count of recoveries in mounted to 56,393, he said, adding the state is now left with 2,471 active cases.

With 2,809 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in has gone up to 5,58,266, the official added.

