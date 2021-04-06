Goa records 387 fresh coronavirus infections, takes tally to 59,702

-
Goa on Tuesday reported 387 fresh
coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 59,702 while one death took the toll to 838, a health official said.
With 95 people getting discharged during the day, the overall count of recoveries in Goa mounted to 56,393, he said, adding the state is now left with 2,471 active cases.
With 2,809 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Goa has gone up to 5,58,266, the official added.
Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 59,702, new cases 387, death toll 838, discharged 56,393, active cases 2471, samples tested till date 5,58,266.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
