DJB V-C takes stock of water utility's online tanker management system

-
ALSO READ
Haryana not sending enough clean water, Delhi to be affected: Raghav Chadha
Water levels in Yamuna at lowest point in 56 years: Raghav Chadha
Over 40 mn rural homes get tap water connections under 'Jal Jeevan Mission'
Delhi received 499 MT oxygen on May 8 against 700 MT ordered by SC: Chadha
Haryana releases 16,000 cusecs water in Yamuna: AAP's Raghav Chadha
-
Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Raghav Chadha on Wednesday took stock of the water utility's online tanker management system and grievance redressal helpline and asked officials to attend to all requests for water tankers within one-and-a-half hours.
Officials told Chadha that the number of requests for water tankers in Delhi had increased due to the crisis arising out of Haryana withholding Delhi's share of water.
The DJB VC said that the Haryana government has released 16,000 cusecs of water in the Yamuna from the Hathnikund Barrage in Yamuna Nagar district and the crisis in the capital will be resolved now.
"Took stock of @DelhiJalBoard's Online Tanker Management System & DJB Grievance Redressal Helpline to ensure that no complaint goes unattended during this crucial period till the time Haryana's discharge of 16000 cusec reaches Delhi and normal supply of piped water is restored," he tweeted.
Chadha himself called up a person who had requested for a water tanker and ascertained the status of the request.
He asked officials to address every request for water tanker within one-and-a-half hours.
Chadha had earlier said that Haryana had been withholding 120 MGD (million gallons a day) water belonging to Delhi, which led to a water crisis in Delhi.
He had said the water level at the Wazirabad pond had hit the lowest mark since 1965 and the river had dried up because of Haryana not releasing water.
The water utility had on Sunday moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Haryana government to release Delhi's share of water.
In 1996, the apex court had told the Haryana government and other states to share the Yamuna's water to ensure that there was no shortage of drinking water in Delhi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU