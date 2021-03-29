Over 40 mn rural homes get tap water connections under 'Jal Jeevan Mission'

'Jal Jeevan Mission' has achieved a new milestone in providing tap to four crore across the country, Ministry of said on Monday.

As per the latest data shared by the Ministry, 7.24 crore people (38 per cent), more than 1/3rd of rural households, are now getting potable water through taps.

Announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2019 with the aim to provide tap to every rural home by 2024, has reached a new milestone in providing over four crore with tap water supply, said the Ministry.

Across the country, Goa has become the first state to provide 100 per cent tap followed by Telangana and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

"The untiring efforts of states and the Union Territories have helped provide assured tap water supply to every family living in 56 districts and over 86,000 villages.

"States and UTs are now competing with each other and focusing on the target to ensure that every household in the country gets safe drinking water, so that 'no one is left out'," said the Ministry in a statement. --IANS

