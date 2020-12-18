DMK, allies begin one-day hunger strike in support of protesting farmers

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies are observing a one-day fast in Chennai in support of farmers protesting against the three farm laws on Friday.

"Central government led by BJP have passed three laws against farmers. The farmers are protesting continuously for 23 days against it. We took the decision to support protesting farmers. As a part of it, we are doing fasting and protest today," president MK Stalin while addressing a gathering said.

Stalin said, "Central government is not thinking about farmers or people. BJP and AIADMK government is against people's thought and pass laws against them. They use COVID-19 pandemic and passed it in hurry particularly the three farm laws."

"They don't care for people and only support and encourage corporates and give many subsidies to them," the president said.

"India is in an agitative mode, particularly in Delhi. They (BJP government) are doing drama in the name of discussion," he said.

"I welcome all our alliance party members, MLAs, MPs who participate in the protest. We observe two minutes of silence for those farmers who lost their lives in the protest," Stalin added.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the capital since November 26 against three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

