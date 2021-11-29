DMK condemns suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, demands revocation

president and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday condemned the suspension of 12 opposition members in the Rajya Sabha and demanded that the Centre revoke the move.

"The suspension of 12 Opposition MPs on the very first day of the winter session is highly condemnable. Such acts diminish the democratic spirit of the Parliament. I demand, on behalf of the to revoke the suspension immediately," Stalin said on his twitter handle.

Twelve opposition members in Rajya Sabha, including Congress MP Chhaya Verma were on Monday suspended for the remaining part of the winter session for their misconduct and unruly behaviour during the last session.

