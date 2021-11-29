Kejriwal hails passage of bill to repeal farm laws, congratulates farmers

-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday hailed the passage of a bill by Parliament to repeal three contentious farm laws and congratulated all the farmers on this.
Parliament passed The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 to repeal the three laws against which farmers have been protesting for over a year.
"Wow! What a day in the history of Indian democracy and Indian Parliament. All three black farm laws repealed. Congratulations to all farmers and all Indians," Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the AAP, tweeted.
Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha passed the bill amid protest by the opposition who were demanding a discussion on the draft legislation and farmers' issues.
In Lok Sabha, the bill was passed within minutes of its introduction in the House.
