Molnupiravir does not cut deaths in high risk Covid patients: Lancet study
Govt to conduct Covid response mock drill on Dec 27 across country
Business Standard

DMK leader Kanimozhi joins Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Haryana

DMK MP Kanimozhi joined the "Bharat Jodo Yatra", led by party leader Rahul Gandhi, here on Friday and said she was delighted to be a part of the foot march that celebrates India's diversity

Press Trust of India  |  Faridabad (Hry) 

Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi at the Patiala House court for her alleged connection in 2G scam, in New Delhi
DMK leader Kanimozhi (Photo PTI)

DMK MP Kanimozhi joined the Congress's "Bharat Jodo Yatra", led by party leader Rahul Gandhi, here on Friday and said she was delighted to be a part of the foot march that celebrates India's diversity.

"I was delighted to take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which celebrates our diversity, in Haryana today. Mr @RahulGandhi's vision of uniting India is an idea which will be taken forward by the people of India," the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader wrote on Twitter and posted pictures of her with the former Congress chief on the microblogging website.

The yatra resumed on Friday from Kherli Lala in Gurugram's Sohna on the third and last day of its Haryana leg in the first phase, before entering Faridabad.

The Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress that started on September 7, has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The first phase of the yatra in Haryana concludes on Friday.

The foot march, which will halt for the night at Faridabad, is slated to enter Delhi through the Badarpur border, near the Badarpur metro station, on Saturday.

After a short break starting Saturday night, it will resume on January 3, head to Uttar Pradesh, then again enter Haryana, move towards Punjab and finally, conclude its journey in Jammu and Kashmir.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 16:41 IST

