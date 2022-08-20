JUST IN
Scotland museum signs deal to return seven ancient artefacts to India
Why #Boycott_Amazon is trending in Social Media?
Most companies floated in Bengal after demonetisation vanished: Report
Armed Force Tribunal will boost pending court cases: Rajnath Singh
Courts extremely burdened, mediation necessary: Justice Chandrachud
Mumbai police gets threats of '26/11-like' attack, plan to 'blow up' city
Complaint lodged against Amazon for selling obscene Radha-Krishna pics
Indian Railways cancels trains on Saturday: Over 170 trains affected
APEC economies' meeting discusses concerted efforts for tourism recovery
BIMSTEC secretary-general to pay four-day visit to India next week
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Fresh flood threat looming over north Odisha after heavy rain: Official
Business Standard

DMU train hits truck at railway crossing in Hoshiarpur; driver escapes

A truck driver had a narrow escape when a DMU train bound for Jalandhar from Hoshiarpur hit the vehicle at a railway crossing in village Mandiala

Topics
road accident | Punjab

Press Trust of India  |  Hoshiarpur 

accident
Photo: ANI/Representative

A truck driver had a narrow escape when a DMU train bound for Jalandhar from Hoshiarpur hit the vehicle at a railway crossing in village Mandiala, about 16 kilometers from here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night when the truck carrying LPG gas cylinders was going from Jalandhar to the bottling plant near Mandiala village, they said.

When it reached the railway crossing gate, the diesel multiple unit (DMU) train coming from Hoshiarpur side hit the rear side of the truck and also dragged it for some distance, police said.

Station Superintendent, Nasrala Railway Station, Mohan Singh said the DMU train remained stranded for around three hours at the accident site.

However, no loss of life was reported.

The railway staff brought a crane to the accident site and the truck was towed to the side. Thereafter, the rail traffic resumed.

A case under relevant sections of the Railways Act has been registered against the gateman on duty in this regard.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on road accident

First Published: Sat, August 20 2022. 15:12 IST

`
.