Why #Boycott_Amazon is trending in Social Media?

Also read | Complaint lodged against Amazon for selling obscene Radha-Krishna pics
Hindu unity triumphs again! @amazonIN & @exoticindiaart quietly withdraw obscene painting of #ShriKrishna & Radhaji. But this is not enough. Both Amazon & Exotic India must tender unconditional apology & pledge not to hurt sentiments of Hindus ever again.#Boycott_Amazon pic.twitter.com/S2ptVaBa4T— HinduJagrutiOrg (@HinduJagrutiOrg) August 19, 2022
Today Hindu Janajagruti Samiti submitted memorandum to Subramanya Nagar Police Inspector benguluru to take legal action Against @amazonIN—
Who insulted lord Krishna in very lower manner
We request @CPBlr @DgpKarnataka
File FIR against @amazonIN#Boycott_Amazon@HinduJagrutiOrg pic.twitter.com/NDuffrpjiN
First Published: Sat, August 20 2022. 14:41 IST