Why #Boycott_Amazon is trending in Social Media?

"Hindu unity triumphs again! India and Exotic India art quietly withdraw obscene paintings of Shri Krishna & Radha Ji. But this is not enough. Both & Exotic India must tender unconditional apology & pledge not to hurt the sentiments of Hindus ever again" tweeted Hindu Janajagruti Samiti. Here's the official tweet.

Apart from the India website, the obscene painting was also available on the website of Exotic India, an online shopping platform that deals with handmade collections of statues, books, home decor, paintings, Ayurveda and many Indic things, as alleged by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti on the occasion of Janmashtami.

This is not Amazon's or any e-commerce platform's first time hurting religious sentiments in India. In 2021, Amazon Canada faced a backlash for selling swimwear having the colours of the Karnataka Flag and emblem on their official website. They have also faced a lot of criticism for selling doormats with photos of Hindu deities in the past.

"Today Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Members submitted a memorandum to Rajaji Nagar Police Inspector in Bengaluru to take legal action against who insulted lord Krishna in a derogatory manner on Sri Krishna Janmashtami occasion We demand Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru to arrest culprits" tweeted Mohan Gowda, State Spokesperson, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Karnataka State.