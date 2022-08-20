JUST IN
Most companies floated in Bengal after demonetisation vanished: Report
Why #Boycott_Amazon is trending in Social Media?

"Boycott Amazon" starts trending on social media as Hindu Janujagruti Samiti lodges a complaint against Amazon for disrespecting Hindu sentiments. Read this article to know why it happened

Boycott Amazon trends on Twitter after the backlash by Hindu right-wing organization
Amazon India has once again landed in controversy with Hindu Janajagruti Samiti on Friday, August 19 alleging that the e-commerce giant was selling an 'obscene' painting of Radhe-Krishna. The Hindu organisation stated that a memorandum had been submitted to Subramanya Nagar Police station in Bengaluru, Karnataka for action against the website. Later, the organisation said that the 'obscene' painting had been removed from the website after the turmoil. During all this, Boycott Amazon also started trending on social media, especially on Twitter.

"Hindu unity triumphs again! Amazon India and Exotic India art quietly withdraw obscene paintings of Shri Krishna & Radha Ji. But this is not enough. Both Amazon & Exotic India must tender unconditional apology & pledge not to hurt the sentiments of Hindus ever again" tweeted Hindu Janajagruti Samiti. Here's the official tweet.


Apart from the Amazon India website, the obscene painting was also available on the website of Exotic India, an online shopping platform that deals with handmade collections of statues, books, home decor, paintings, Ayurveda and many Indic things, as alleged by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti on the occasion of Janmashtami.

This is not Amazon's or any e-commerce platform's first time hurting religious sentiments in India. In 2021, Amazon Canada faced a backlash for selling swimwear having the colours of the Karnataka Flag and emblem on their official website. They have also faced a lot of criticism for selling doormats with photos of Hindu deities in the past.

"Today Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Members submitted a memorandum to Rajaji Nagar Police Inspector in Bengaluru to take legal action against who insulted lord Krishna in a derogatory manner on Sri Krishna Janmashtami occasion We demand Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru to arrest culprits" tweeted Mohan Gowda, State Spokesperson, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Karnataka State.


First Published: Sat, August 20 2022. 14:41 IST

