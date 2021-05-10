Do away with Covid-19 negative report rule, airlines urge state govts

-
ALSO READ
Markets to look beyond second Covid wave, say analysts; bet on cyclicals
Govt likely to fetch around Rs 15,000 crore from sale of Air India
Beyond Air India
Air India's new owner may be allowed to trim fleet size, lay off staff
Cockpit and cabin crew suffer as fresh Covid wave hits air travel
-
Faced with an uphill task of keeping business solvent, the country’s airlines have approached the central and state governments to eliminate the need for Covid negative report, which is mandatory for entry into multiple states. Karnataka was the first state to remove the requirement on Sunday.
Airlines want the negative RT-PCR test result to be replaced with a fit-to- fly certificate from a physician to make things easier for passengers and the aviation industry.
According to multiple executives of private and government-owned Air India, such a request have been made to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and also to specific state governments. Airlines cited that getting an RT-PCR test at any of India’s leading metro cities within 72 hours have become difficult which is forcing people to cancel their travel.
Airlines have cited instructions of the country's apex bio-medical research agency Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which had recently said there was no need for a Covid-19 retest at least for the next three months for people who have recovered from the disease.
“Leave alone getting a test result, it is quite impossible to even book a test within 48 hours in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. In such cases, many healthy people (those without any symptoms) and those have recovered from RT-PCR are not being able to travel, hitting the sector further. A fit-to-fly certificate from a legitimate physician should be enough to allow someone to take a flight,” an executive said.
Due to the severe stress on labs, ICMR on May 4 had recommended that the need for RT-PCR test in healthy individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travel should be removed.
Medical experts have said that even for people who have recovered from Covid-19, many are getting positive test results due to the presence of residual virus which is not harmful and not transmissible.
“After treatment, the RNA (ribonucleic acid) molecule remains in the body for some time, say another two weeks, and gradually goes out. If someone goes for a second test immediately after completing the treatment, the test report will be positive but it is harmless for the person and he or she cannot transmit it,” said Prof Tulika Chandra, head of the department of transfusion medicine at King George Medical University, Lucknow.
“It is better for states to look at faster detection of passengers with Covid-19 than simply asking them to come with a negative test report to the airport,” she said.
A second wave of COVID-19 has severely hit Indian airlines. With passenger numbers declining daily and no financial support from the government, some expect that it may lead to bankruptcy for a few companies. The domestic passenger traffic dropped below the 100,000 mark after seven months earlier this week. And airlines on Saturday handled 79,080 passengers- barely 20 per cent of what they used to fly daily before the pandemic.
Several states and local city governments had made it compulsory for passengers, especially from Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka, to have negative RT-PCR test results conducted within 72 hours before the travel date. West Bengal last week made a negative report compulsory for passengers from across the country.
This, according to airline executives, has further hit demand for travel as getting a test report within 72 hours became challenging during the second wave.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU