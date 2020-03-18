Do's and don'ts: Govt guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus

In order to contain the spread of novel (Covid-19), the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions (Department of Personnel and Training) came up with some precautionary measures required to be taken by all the employees and the ministries/departments in India.

The Ministry has given several instructions to health personnel and agencies at all points of operation across the country. Along with the measures, an indicative list of Do's and Don'ts has also been issued for wide dissemination.





In this regard, the Ministry issued the following advisory for the well-being of government employees:

Install thermal scanners at the entry of Government buildings, as feasible. Mandatory placing of hand sanitizers at the entry of government buildings. Those found having flu-like symptoms may be advised to take proper treatment/quarantine etc.

(ii) Discourage, to the maximum extent, entry of visitors in the office complex. Routine issue of visitors/temporary passes should be suspended with immediate effect. Only those visitors whom have proper permission of the officer, who they want to meet, should be allowed after being properly screened.

(iii) Meetings, as far as feasible, should be done through video conferencing. Minimise or reschedule meetings involving large number of people unless necessary.

(iv) Avoid non-essential official travel.

(v) Undertake essential correspondence on official email and avoid sending files and documents to other offices, to the extent possible.

(vi) Facilitate delivery and receipt of dak at the entry point itself of the office building, as far as practicable.

(vii) Close all gyms/recreation centres/creches located in government buildings.

(viii) Ensure proper cleaning and frequent sanitization of the workplace, particularly of the frequently touched surfaces.

(ix) Ensure regular supply of hand sanitisers, soap and running water in the washrooms.

(x) All officials may be advised to take care of their own health and look out for respiratory symptoms/fever and, if feeling unwell, should leave the workplace immediately after informing their reporting officers. They should observe home-quarantine as per the guidelines issued by MoH&FW, government.

(xi) The leave sanctioning authorities are advised to sanction leave whenever any request is made for self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.

(xii) Advise all employees who are at higher risk i.e. older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions, to take extra precautions. The

Ministries/Departments may take care not to expose such employees to any front-line work requiring direct contact with the public.



An indicative list of Do's and Don'ts for wide dissemination



Do's



• To maintain personal hygiene and physical distancing.

• To practice frequent hand washing. Wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand rub. Wash hands even if they are visibly clean.

• To cover your nose and mouth with handkerchief/tissue while sneezing and coughing.

• To throw used tissues into closed bins immediately after use.

• To maintain a safe distance from persons during interaction, especially with those having flu-like symptoms.

• To sneeze in the inner side of your elbow and not to cough into the palms of your hands.

• To take their temperature regularly and check for respiratory symptoms.

To see a doctor if you feel unwell (fever, difficulty in breathing and coughing). While visiting doctor, wear a mask/cloth to cover your mouth and nose.

• For any fever/flu-like signs/symptoms, please call State helpline number or the 24x7 helpline number of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare at 011-23978046.



Don'ts





• Shake hands.

• Have a close contact with anyone, if you're experiencing cough and fever.

• Touch your eyes, nose and mouth.

• Sneeze or cough into palms of your hands.

• Spit in Public.

• Travel unnecessarily, particularly to any affected region.

• Participate in large gatherings, including sitting in groups at canteens.

• Visit gyms, clubs and crowded places etc.

• Spread rumours or panic.