Doctor couple among three new coronavirus cases, Telangana tally at 44

Three new persons, including a doctor couple, tested positive for in Hyderabad taking the total active Covid-19 cases to 44 in The medical bulletin regarding these new cases did not explain how they could have contracted the

The number of cases have doubled in the past one week in the state, raising the fear among the people about the possible spread of the global pandemic into their neighborhoods.

The two doctors, who live in Domalguda area of Hyderabad, were shifted to a designated hospital after the testing of their blood samples have confirmed the infection. The third person, who is a resident of Qutbullapur in the neighboring Medchal district had recently travelled to Delhi, according to the health department.

Fear gripped the rural areas especially after the Centre declared the lock-down across the country people of many rural habitation in several districts blocked the approach roads with stones and tree branches stating that outsiders are not welcome into their villages.

Hundreds of people including young employees, construction labourers and students, have been leaving the city to their native places in and Andhra Pradesh since Monday.