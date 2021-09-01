Domestic LPG price hiked again by Rs 25 a cylinder

The price of a domestic (14.2 kilogram) Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG or cooking gas) cylinder was hiked by Rs 25 apiece on Wednesday. After the hike, a domestic cylinder would now cost Rs 884 apiece in the capital.

The price has been hiked in similar proportion across the country.

This is the third consecutive hike in domestic cooking gas prices. A domestic cylinder costed Rs 809 apiece on June 1, this was hiked to Rs 834 apiece on July 1. The price was once again hiked by Rs 25 apiece on August 17, taking the price to Rs 859 a cylinder.

Between January 1 and September 1, the price of domestic LPG cylinders has gone up by Rs 190 apiece. Sector watchers say the oil companies had held back LPG price hikes on August 1 to ease pressure on the government during the parliament session.

This is the highest price at which a “subsidised” domestic cylinder is being sold in the city following the gradual lowering of government support since the elimination of LPG subsidy in May 2020. There is negligible subsidy being borne by the at present prices and most consumers are bearing the full burden of high prices.

At present prices, electric cooking is cheaper than LPG.

Prime Minister Modi recently launched the second leg of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) in a bid to ease access to LPG connections for the needy.