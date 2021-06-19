DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra dies of Covid-related complications

Secretary in the Department of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Guruprasad Mohapatra died of COVID-19 related complications on Saturday.

"Extremely saddened to hear about the loss of Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary His long-standing service and dedication to the Nation have left a lasting impact. I convey my deepest sympathies to his family and friends," Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.

Mohapatra was admitted to AIIMS in mid-April.

Prior to taking over as secretary in August 2019, Mohapatra served as chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

He was a Gujarat cadre 1986 batch IAS officer. He had earlier served as joint secretary in the Department of Commerce.

At the state level, he held the portfolio of Municipal Commissioner in Surat, Gujarat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)